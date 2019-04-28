Police arrest land grabber

Islamabad: The Islamabad Bani Gala police have arrested a land grabber involved in illegal occupation on a piece of land by using sub-machine gun (SMG), a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, effective action is being ensured against those involved in land grabbing activities under supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

As a part of these efforts, Bani Gala police arrested land grabber Muhammad Abbasi son of Taj Muhammad. The video of accused got viral on social media in which he was trying to occupy land by using SMG weapon. The accused is previously involved in eleven such cases including murder, attempt to murder, land grabbing and fraud. The first information report (FIR) has been registered against this nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts against land grabbers.