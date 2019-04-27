Another Pakistani fisherman dies in Indian prison

KARACHI: Another Pakistani fisherman has died in an Indian jail, a spokesperson for Fishermen’s Cooperative Society said Thursday, Geo News reported.

According to the spokesperson, Mohammad Sohail was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016, after he accidentally crossed into Indian waters. Sohail, a resident of Muhammadi Colony in Karachi, is the fourth Pakistani to die in an Indian jail in a span of one month.

The spokesperson added that the reason behind his death is unknown and it would take some days before his body is brought back to Pakistan. He added that at least 108 Pakistani fishermen were still imprisoned in jails across India. Earlier this month, Noorul Amin succumbed to his injuries after being subjected to torture. He was kidnapped by Indian forces from Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.