‘Alhamra Live’ event for youths

LAHORE:In order to bring talented youths on the forefront in the field of art and music, fourth edition of “Alhamra Live” was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

The programme, another initiative of the Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, aimed at providing a platform to youngsters to showcase their talent at national and eventually international level. In the fourth edition of “Alhamra Live”, a large number of young male and female singers and musicians took part. Pakistani famous songs were vocalised by different talented singers and music was played by musicians. The singers were invited by sending mails to campuses. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the Council in an effort to search for new talent in singing had started organising such events.