Religious scholars urged to educate youths on terrorism

LAHORE: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Dr Yusuf Ahmed Al-Asmeen has said that religious scholars should take the responsibility to educate Muslim youths against the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Unity of Muslim Ummah is sole and ultimate panacea to resolve confronting issues of the Islamic world. In a meeting with Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi here Thursday, Dr Yusuf Ahmed Al-Asmeen stated that the OIC in recent years has initiated scores of undertakings to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism from the Muslim world. He lauded efforts and struggle of Pakistan Ulema Council for defeating the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan and the Muslim world.

He also praised the services of Pakistan armed forces in defeating the terrorists and extremists. Dr Yusuf Ahmed appreciated the services of Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and Pakistan Ulema Council in highlighting the moderate message of Islam to contain the propaganda of extremist and terrorist organisations. He elaborated that OIC had conferred Peace Award on Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as acknowledgment for his unflinching role in eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan and Muslim world. Speaking on this occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi thanked OIC Secretary General for Peace Award.

law: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said: “We stand united under the leadership of Imran Khan for the welfare and development of the country.” The governor stated this while talking to a delegation of disabled persons led by Zakar Hussain and Aqifa Saeed. He said: “We are determined to eliminate the differences between the rich and the poor.

Despite strong criticism, the process of accountability will continue. Supremacy of law and constitution will be ensured.” PTI will fulfill all the promises made with the people before elections. Imran Khan's recent China visit will be beneficial for the country. PTI-led government has brought Pakistan out of economic crisis also economy is now getting pace for growth, he said.

conference: More than 60 research papers were presented at the 2nd international conference on Quality Assurance in Higher Education which was concluded at University of Education (UoE), Township Campus. Former advisor of higher education Dr Riaz Qureshi was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, UoE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said the purpose behind organising this conference was to highlight the plight of quality in higher education and give a wakeup call to government and all other stakeholders to focus their attention in this regard. He said we had to reshape and redefine our education system to achieve its socio-economic objectives. He also thanked the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Khyber Medical University for extending their cooperation in arranging this conference.