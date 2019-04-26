PM Imran arrives in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum and to meet the Chinese leadership.

The prime minister is visiting China from April 25 to 28, to attend the forum to be

inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on April 26 in Beijing, a PM Office statement said. On his arrival, the prime minister was received by Deputy Secretary-General, Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC Li Lifeng, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to China as he had earlier paid a state visit to the neighbouring country in November last year. A high-level delegation is also accompanying the prime minister including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and Chairman Task Force on Science and Technology Dr. Atta ur Rehman.