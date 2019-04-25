Son of ex-MNA arrested in Bajaur

KHAR: The district administration on Wednesday arrested the son of the former Member National Assembly (MNA) for allegedly trying to create law and order obstructing the official work.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Mahsud, through a communiqué, said that Jalaluddin, son of former MNA Shahabuddin, was arrested under Section 3 of the public order maintenance ordinance. He said that Jalaluddin tried to create panic during a public forum at Pashat on Tuesday. Jalaluddin was sent to Haripur Central Prison for a month soon after his arrest.

Meanwhile, his father Shahabuddin and Pakistan People’s Party leader Akhunzada Chattan condemned the arrest and termed it political victimization. “The DC would be held responsible if anything happened to my son,” said Shahabuddin, adding, the authorities were using the same draconian powers despite the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Peshawar Bureau adds: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter condemned the arrest of the party leader from Bajaur and termed it political victimisation. In a statement here on Wednesday, the party spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said the arrest of Jalaluddin, son of former MNA Shahabuddin, was proof of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s victimisation and cheap tactics to pressure political opponents and win elections. He said the government should explain whether the black law of Frontier Crimes Regulation was still intact and under which authority the deputy commissioner arrested Jalaluddin. The PML-N leader said the PTI should not use such tactics to pave the way for winning elections in the tribal districts and release the arrested leader forthwith.