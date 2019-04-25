‘10 Sasta Ramazan Bazaars to be established’

LALAMUSA: Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad Wednesday said provision of goods at discounted rates was the first priority of the government during the holy month of Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting at Amir Hall in connection with Ramazan, the DC said 10 Sasta Ramazan Bazaars would be established in Gujrat district to insure supply of goods at discounted rates.

The DC said responsibility of the district administration increases many times during Ramazan. He ordered a crackdown on the elements, who were behind artificial price hike. The DC directed police department and civil defence to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the bazaars throughout the holy month. ADCR Rani Hafsa Kanwal, AC Gujrat Muhammad Jamil, AC Sarai Alamgir Imran Bashir, AC Kharian Faisal Mangat, DMO Faisal Sultan, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Irfan Ullah, DO Industries Zaheer Ahmed, DSP Traffic Saeed Ahmed, Deputy Director Labour Muhammad Usman Ali, CO Gujrat and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Prize distribution: An annual prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Shamim Girls High School. Talented students were awarded with prizes on their splendid performance in different fields.

Senior Headmistress Mrs Salma Rabbani urged students to focus on their studies and play a role for the progress and prosperity of the country.