Immunisation centre opened at Polyclinic’s G-7 dispensary

Islamabad : An immunisation centre was opened at the Federal Government Polyclinic hospital's G-7 civil dispensary here on Wednesday with the collaboration of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation to ensure the protection of the children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

FGPC Executive Director Dr Shahid Hanif told the launching ceremony that the centre having long-time cold-chain storage capacity would offer immunisation services to children up to the age of 15 months free of charge against 10 diseases, including polio, meningitis, hepatitis, measles, tuberculosis, pneumonia, pertussis, and diarrhoea. He said the centre would ease the work burden on other vaccination centres of the city due to the availability of sufficient vaccine stock and trained staff members.

Dr Shahid said the routine immunisation of children up to 15 months was essential to check their deaths.

He said the hospital was already running many vaccination centres in the city and that it had planned to upgrade them with the support of EPI.

The ED said with the EPI's support, better facilities would be ensured at all Polyclinic immunisation centres.

He said immunisation was one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions to protect the life of children.

“The push to prioritise immunisation is essential in providing equitable access to essential vaccines for all children and save more lives,” he said.

National Programme Manager of EPI Dr Arshad K Chandio said the new EPI centre had expanded facilities to serve the surrounding population and enhance immunisation services.

He said he was hopeful that the residents would ensure the routine vaccination of their children.

"We have taken this initiative with the vision to make the federal capital a model health city," he said.

Dr Arshad said four immunisation centres were opened in the federal capital on the occasion of World Immunisation Week (April 24-30), including two at private facilities and two at public hospitals to ensure every child gets the vaccine against 10 deadly diseases.

“We are integrating and linking EPI services with provincial health services. Federal EPI and all health staff including doctors and nurses are committed to providing immunization services to every child in Pakistan,” he said.

The EPI manager said the government was committed to saving the lives of vulnerable children by ensuring smooth supply of vaccines against vaccine-preventable diseases across the country.

He said with continuous effort, the programme has made significant progress towards this national goal for delivering safe and effective vaccines.

"Together as one team, we can strengthen immunity among children and build a healthy nation," he said.

Dr Usama of the World Health Organisation and Dr Hamid Raza of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations also attended the event.