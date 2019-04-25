Russian expert delivers talk at UoP campus

PESHAWAR: A Russian geo-strategist and expert on Hybrid Warfare Leonid Savin on Wednesday visited Area Study Centre for Russia, China and Central Asia, University of Peshawar, and delivered a lecture on the prospects of Pak-Russia bilateral relations.

He said that Track-II Diplomacy played an important role in making ground for sustainable enhanced relations and therefore visits of intelligentsia and academicians from think-tanks, businessmen, media and cultural exchanges are imperative. "There is huge potential for exchanging trade, particularly the fruit and vegetables, which Russia imports from as far as America, can be imported from Pakistan," he added.

Energy was the area where both the countries can cooperate and Pakistan can benefit from the Russian technology and experience in the energy field, he said. About the Afghanistan issue, he said that Russia provided a platform to the Taliban and the Afghan government for talks.

"Russia considers that Afghan Taliban have an important role in bringing stability to Afghanistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan are crucial for the peace and development in Central and South Asia," he said.

Earlier, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, director Area Study Centre, said that the Centre has hosted scholars from Moscow, Russia in 2007 and will enhance scholar exchange programme under the MoUs signed with the Russian institutions.