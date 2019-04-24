Trainee officers urged to focus on capacity building

LAHORE: A delegation of under-training civil servants from Civil Services Academy called on CCPO Lahore BA Nasir here on Tuesday.

SSP Admin Muntazir Mehdi was also present during the meeting. On arrival at CCPO office, the young officers were welcomed by the staff. The CCPO while extending his felicitations stressed the trainee civil servants to constantly concentrate on capacity building in professional life.

“There is no substitute of experience. Only training at Civil Services Academy was not enough so always look for ways to enhance work capability for better service delivery,” said the CCPO.

Utilise your best capabilities to solve the problems of citizenry and always take care of their inner-self, BA Nasir advised. Replying to various questions by the visiting officers, he said no post in government service was unimportant. “You can exercise your best talent everywhere. What you need is that always try to fulfill expectations by the nation”, he emphasised. He said civil servants should always perform according to the book and while taking unpopular decisions never rule out the law. The CCPO presented the delegation with the memos of Lahore Police and furthered his best wishes for the success of young officers in their professional career.