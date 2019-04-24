Two polio team members injured in attack

LAHORE: A man attacked a polio team and injured its two members in the Shadbagh police limits here on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The victims have been identified as Luqman and Idress. The accused was identified as Abdullah of Bambay Jhuggian, Amir Road. The injured were shifted to hospital. People of the area had captured the accused and handed over him to the police. Further investigation is under way.

Two die: Two people died in separate road crashes here on Tuesday. Police removed the bodies to morgue and started searching the families of the victims. In Badamibagh area near MC Medical Centre, a biker fell down and received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. In the second incident, a 45-year-old man was hit by a speeding car in Faisal Town. As a result, he received injuries and died.

BODY FOUND: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Shadman police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was lying unconscious near Services Hospital. Police reached the scene after being informed and rushed the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police said the victim seemed to be a drug addict and died of excessive use of drugs.

Student dies: A 20-year-old student injured in a cylinder blast near a private university succumbed to his injuries at Jinnah Hospital here on Tuesday. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family. The victim has been identified as Zamal. Five students had received burns in the incident on Monday.

traffic police: Chief Traffic Officer Liaquat Ali Malik met a delegation of under-training officers of the 46th Common here on Tuesday. He briefed the delegation about the progress of City Traffic Police Lahore, service structure of traffic wardens, procedures for driving licensing, ticketing through ANPR cameras, Rasta app, traffic monitoring system and various significant features. He said a police image improvement programme has been launched to bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement agency.