SBP storm into semis, HEC stay afloat with thumping win

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) blasted their way into the semi-finals when they routed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by an innings and 78 runs on the second day of their three-day third round Pool C fixture of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The win helped SBP attain an unassailable lead in the group with 16 points. In response to PAF’s first innings total of 116, SBP resumed their first innings at 161-3 and declared it at 368-7 in 65 overs. Syed Saad Ali blasted 128 which came off 134 balls and had 23 hits to the fence. Usman Salahuddin chipped in with a 73. He hammered ten fours in his 122-ball knock.

Naved Yasin remained not out on 56 which came off 51 balls and had five fours and three sixes. Mohammad Shehzad got 3-47. Awais Iqbal picked 2-76. Mohammad Nawaz (4-41) and Basit Ali (3-47) then did well with the leather as SBP dismissed PAF for 174 in their second innings. Ali Malik top-scored 35 and Salman Chaudhry made 29. Both Nawaz and Basit took six wickets each in the match for SBP.

Meanwhile in Pool B outing at Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura, Higher Education Commission (HEC) stayed alive when they demolished Candyland by an innings and 139 runs.

Fahad Usman blasted 169 off 160 balls and Asfand Mehran chipped in with a solid 90 as HEC piled-up 475-6 after resuming their first innings at 146-1 in response to Candyland’s 250. Sharoon Siraj chipped in with 58 which came off 61 balls and had four fours and one six.

Kamran Afzal remained not out on 50 off 40 balls. He hit three sixes and three fours. Candyland were then folded for only 86 in their second innings. Sajid Khan got 5-22 and Kamran Afzal captured 2-8.

The much-needed win took HEC to 16 points. Their fate will be decided after the result of Ghani Glass and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) which is in progress at Faisalabad. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, after gaining a 32-run lead Ghani Glass were 68-1 against Port Qasim Authority (PQA) in their second innings at close.

Earlier, in response to Ghani Glass’ first innings total of 299, PQA resumed their innings at 12-1 and were folded for 267 in 81.3 overs. Atif Ali Zaidi hammered 77 of 130 balls striking eight fours. Daniyal Ahsan chipped in with 57 and Mudassar Riaz made 46.

Ali Usman got 5-84 and Mohammad Waheed snared 3-80. In Pool A outing here at the NBP Sports Complex, Navy secured 76 runs lead against Omar Associates when they posted 270-9 in response to their rivals’ first innings total of 194 all out.

Wasim Ahmed struck unbeaten 65 and Hamza Ghanchi made 50. Mohammad Irfan got 4-102 and Ulfat Shah captured 3-29.

Omar Associates were 92-4 in their second innings at stumps, for a lead of only 16 with six wickets in hand. Spinner Fawad Khan got 3-25.

In Pool C clash at Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, PIA gained a 156-run lead when they were folded for 356 in reply to Army’s first innings total of 200. Shoaib Khan chipped in with 81 which he scored off 96 balls and had 11 fours. Anop Ravi belted 62 and Fahad Iqbal made 51. Musa Shehzad got 4-80. Army were 147-5 in their second innings at stumps.

In Pool D meeting at Railways Stadium, Lahore, Railways gained a 14-run lead when they scored 309-9 in the allotted 83 overs in response to K-Electric’s first innings total of 295. Ahsan Bhatti top-scored 78 and Mohammad Waqas chipped in with 61. Asad Raza got 4-75 and Sajid Khan claimed 3-52. K-Electric were 130-4 in their second innings at close.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Sabir’s Poultry were on their way to their second successive win as they put themselves in strong position as they reached 182-2, while chasing 236. The victory may put Sabir’s Poultry in the semi-finals. Hashim Ibrahim was at the crease on 71. Imran Dogar hit 58.