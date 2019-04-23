Anti-polio campaign starts in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar Monday said no passenger transport should be left without administering polio drops to children travelling during the anti-polio campaign.

He was inspecting the performance of anti-polio teams at General Bus Stand.

The DC went to waiting areas and inside the buses and inquired from the parents about the administering of polio vaccine drops. He also checked the marks on the fingers of the children for verification of having vaccine. He asked the parents to get their children administrated polio drops rather they had already taken these drops to eliminate the polio virus completely. The DC directed the management of the General Bus Stand to supervise the activities of anti-polio teams.

He said the polio teams should be active on Motorway Interchange, railway stations, airports, markets, public parks and other public places for administering the polio vaccine drops to the children out of their homes.

The DC also checked the record of polio teams and arrangements for the safety of vaccine. He directed for ensuring the safety of vaccine keeping it in ice box.

District Coordinator Dr Bilal informed that the current anti-polio campaign would continue by April 26 and total numbers of 3,298 are actively perform their duties by visiting door to door in the district and deployment on different static points.

MULTAN: A five-day anti-polio drive was inaugurated here on Monday.

Some 1,867 mobile teams, 196 health facility teams and 140 health teams would administer anti-polio drops to 896,828 children under five years age across the district at general bus stand and railway stations. According to health officials, some 134 medical officers would remain present in the union councils (UCs) during the drive.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik inspected the anti-polio teams’ field visits and checked their attendance. He urged parents to get immunized their children.

Chief Executive Health Dr Munawar Abbas was also present on the occasion.

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Monday inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering drops to children at DHQ hospital, Gujranwala. On the occasion, the DC said eradication of polio was their national duty and in this no negligence would be tolerated.

District Health Officer Dr Farid Ahmed, MS Sohail Anjum Butt and other officers were also present on the occasion. She said all institutions should take measures to eradicate polio from the district.

She stressed the need of effective coordination between health department and other government institutions in this regard. She said some 980,000 children would be vaccinated in the district by 1,886 teams.

HAFIZABAD: MNA Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and the DC jointly inaugurated a three-day anti-polio drive in the district by administering polio drops to kids at the DHQ Hospital, Hafizabad.

They urged parents to cooperate with the health authorities to administer anti-polio drops to every kid.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam said 496 mobile teams would administer anti-polio drops to 200,000 kids.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Monday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering drops to children. On the occasion, the DC said awareness among the people about the disease was vital. The DC urged teachers, parents, religious scholars, and people of other section of society to extend cooperation to combat the disease.

CEO Health Dr Zahid Tanveer said some 900 mobile teams would administer anti-polio drops to 442,000 children during a three-day campaign. He said a two-day follow up campaign will be held on April 25 and 25.