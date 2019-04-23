Patron’s Trophy Grade-II: KPT better placed against Sabir’s Poultry

LAHORE: In a Pool ‘D’ match between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Sabir’s Poultry in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the LCCA Ground here, KPT, after being put into bat, were dismissed for 150 in 37.2 overs. Shah Ali Zafar top-scored with 91. For Sabir’s Poultry, Ghulam Rehman took five for 49.

However, in reply, Sabir’s Poultry were also dismissed cheaply for 84. For Karachi Port Trust, Husbaan Javed and Babar Rehman took four wickets a piece. At stumps, Karachi Port Trust in their second innings were 48 for three in 10 overs.

In Pool ‘D’ match between Pakistan Railways and K-Electric at the Railway Stadium in Lahore, K-Electric, after being put into bat, scored 295 in 58.1 overs. asir Nawaz top-scored with 95 that came off 86 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. For Pakistan Railways, Hamza Nazar took five for 88. In reply, Pakistan Railways were 83 for three in 22 overs at stumps.

In Pool ‘A’ match between Civil Aviation Authority and Haideri Traders at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Civil Aviation Authority after winning the toss elected to bat first and were dismissed for 226 in 52.3 overs. Ashar Qureshi top-scored with a 86-ball 70 with 18 fours. For Haideri Traders, Jallat Khan took six wickets for 62. In turn, Haideri Traders were 122 for six at stumps. For Civil Aviation, Mirza Ahsan took all six wickets.

In another Pool ‘A’ match between Omer Associates and Pakistan Navy at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Omer Associates, after winning the toss, elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 194 in 69 overs. Fahadis Bukhari scored 165-ball 68 with nine fours. For Pakistan Navy, Fawad Khan took five for 68. In reply, Pakistan Navy were 64 for three in 25 overs at stumps. In Pool ‘B’ match between Port Qasim and Ghani Glass at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Ghani Glass elected to bat first and scored 399 for nine in 83 overs. Zeeshan Ashraf hit 13 fours in his 157-ball 94. For Port Qasim, Azam Hussain and Tanveer Ahmad took four wickets apiece. In reply, at stumps, Port Qasim were 12 for one in five overs. In another Pool ‘B’ match between Candyland and Higher Education Commission at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Candyland after being put into bat were bowled out for 250 in 63.1 overs. Tayyab Riaz scored 83 off 96 balls with eight fours and a six. For Higher Education Commission, Asfand Mehran took five for 63. In reply, Higher Education Commission were 146 for one in 24 overs at stumps.

In Pool ‘C’ match between State Bank and Pakistan Air Force at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Pakistan Air Force after being put into bat were dismissed for 116 in 39.5 overs. For State Bank, Muhammad Ilyas claimed four for 41. In reply, State Bank were 161 for three at stumps.

In another Pool ‘C’ match between Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Army at the Army Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Army, after being sent into bat were bowled out for 200 in 63.4 overs. For Pakistan International Airlines, Tahir Khan took five for 62. At stumps, Pakistan International Airlines were 105 for two in 24 overs.