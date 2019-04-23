IMSciences conducts training in Zambia

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar, organized five days of international in-house training in Zambia.

According to a press release, the training was arranged by the Centre for Applied Economics of the institute at the Ministry of Finance. The collaboration was struck with Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre, United Kingdom. The title of the training was “Financial Inclusion: Implications & Lessons Learnt for Regulators and Policy Makers”. The facilitator was Dr Zahoor Khan, Coordinator, BS Economics and Assistant Professor Economics at the IMSciences. The training was a continuation of the series of trainings initiated by the Centre for Applied Economics, IMSciences across Rwanda, UK and Indonesia.

It was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Finance, Zambia and other neighbouring countries’ delegates. This activity was unique and was the first of its nature ever conducted by a Pakistani university on this topic in the global landscape.