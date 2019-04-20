Robina Shah’s statue unveiled at PHC

LONDON: High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah’s statue has been unveiled at the Pakistan High Commission London. A prominent organisation ‘non zero one’ prepared the statue to acknowledge her achievement and valuable contribution to society.

According to a Pakistan High Commission press release, Dr Robina Shah said to be one of the 25 women selected for this honour is incredible. However, she said, it is important to recognise those many more women who continue to do amazing work in various walks of life.

Dr Shah said whatever she achieved in life was due to the good people around her who motivated and inspired her. She also thanked High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria for hosting the unveiling ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission London.

Prof Clare Gerada, from Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners, also spoke on the occasion and commended the work of Dr Shah. Cat Harrison and John Hunter made a presentation about the work of ‘non zero one’, an artist collective, and how they selected 25 prominent women for preparing their statues as a way of recognizing their contributions to the society.

Dr Robina Shah is the first person in Europe known to publish research about the support needs of children with disabilities from South-Asian backgrounds. Dr Shah was the first Asian woman to be personally appointed by the Queen as High Sheriff for Greater Manchester.

In his remarks on the occasion on Thursday, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria termed the initiative an apt recognition for Shah who is the first ever female Muslim and British Pakistani to hold the august office of High Sheriff.

Commending Shah, Zakaria termed her a role model and inspiration for the young generation, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission said on Friday. The High Commissioner said: “The British-Pakistani Diaspora and people of Pakistan are proud of Dr Shah’s achievement and valuable contribution to the multicultural mosaic of the British society. I firmly believe that women are a cornerstone of prosperity for society as a whole.” He cited the Quaid who had termed women more powerful than the pen and sword.

Zakaria also gave an overview of the contribution of women in various walks of life in Pakistan during the last 70 years, and added that successive governments have remained committed to ensuring political and economic empowerment of women in Pakistan. He allayed the misconception about the women’s rights and their participation in the country’s mainstream politics and other segments of life in Pakistan..