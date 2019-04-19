Qabailistan Movement flays govt policies

LANDIKOTAL: Qabailistan Tahaffuz Movement president Sardar Asghar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was more interested in establishing jails and lockups for women than educational and technical institutions in the erstwhile Fata.

Speaking to a news conference at Landikotal Press Club, he said the procedure of merger was totally unconstitutional. Flanked by local elder Bismillah Khan Kukikhel, Sardar Asghar said tribal people were not ready for merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the bureaucracy played a game to deceive them through hollow slogans.

“Majority of the then Fata parliamentarians didn’t want the merger but were in favour of Fata reforms and wanted a separate province. The government did not take tribesmen into confidence before deciding their future. Now tribesmen cannot be misled through empty promises of development anymore,” he added.

Regarding the merger of Khassadars, the speakers said that they were not opposing it but a question arose about the procedure of their unexpected and promotions in the police, which was definitely an injustice with educated youth of the area.