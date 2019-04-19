PM should leave arrogance, concentrate on economy: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif while commenting resignation of Asad Umar asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave ego and arrogance and concentrate on improving the national economy.

Shahbaz Sharif recalled that in his maiden speech at the National Assembly, he had offered ‘Charter of Economy’ to the government but the same was not accepted. “From day one, I have been saying that the country’s economy is being hostage by ego and arrogance,” he said, adding that should not be facing crisis had the time not been wasted by the government.

He observed that the Government fizzled out the opportunity and the economy would face more crisis if more time is wasted. In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that revenge wasn’t necessary when those who hurt wouldeventually face consequences.

“No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw themselves up and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch.” The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzenb said that the real problem was the prime minister and not Asad Umar. She questioned as to why Asad Umar was asked to step down if his policies were so good and all problems were inherited from the PML-N regime.

In a tweet, she said that resignation of Asad Umar was an admission by Imran Khan that his policies created an economic crisis in the country. “The real problem is not Asad. It is the prime minister,” she said.