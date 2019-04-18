PTI govt will create S. Punjab province at all costs: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said paperwork for establishing South Punjab Secretariat was under way and he is sure the secretariat would start functioning from July this year.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour Wednesday, he said top priority of the government was the creation of South Punjab province after setting up of South Punjab Secretariat. The PTI government would create South Punjab province at all costs. He said elimination of corruption; merit-based system and good governance are other priorities of the government. Pakistan would be made a respectable country according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said master plan for Multan was in the final process while rehabilitation of Multan sewerage system, provision of pure drinking water and widening and repairing of roads are top priorities of master plan. The upgraded sewerage system would serve the masses for the next 50 years.