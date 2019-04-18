close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

PTI govt will create S. Punjab province at all costs: Qureshi

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said paperwork for establishing South Punjab Secretariat was under way and he is sure the secretariat would start functioning from July this year.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour Wednesday, he said top priority of the government was the creation of South Punjab province after setting up of South Punjab Secretariat. The PTI government would create South Punjab province at all costs. He said elimination of corruption; merit-based system and good governance are other priorities of the government. Pakistan would be made a respectable country according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said master plan for Multan was in the final process while rehabilitation of Multan sewerage system, provision of pure drinking water and widening and repairing of roads are top priorities of master plan. The upgraded sewerage system would serve the masses for the next 50 years.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story