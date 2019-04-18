Public perception ofpolice to be changed, says IG

LAHORE: Punjab Police will be strengthened as an institution and the public perception of police will be changed by delivering best performance in the province.

These views were expressed by newly-appointed Inspector General Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan after assuming the charge of the post of provincial police officer during a meeting with senior officers of Punjab Police at Central Police Office, Lahore.

He said policies at the lower level would be introduced to ensure provision of justice to public and restore trust of people in police. He said all the field officers would be bound to implement the SOPs and standing orders issued with respect to formulated policies at the Central Police Office (CPO) and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

At every level a crystal clear strategy will be carved out with a consensus, the IG said. Arif Nawaz Khan said that Police Department would reform itself and Insha Allah public would see a better and reformed police. Addressing the police officers, he said “We will have to make our force strong by working together.”

He directed all the field officers to supervise financial issues personally so that transparency might be ensured. He said that all the policies would be made through the executive board during the meeting of officers which would be held every Monday.

The IG said, “We should improve our system regarding issues of heirs to the martyrs and injured officials so that they might get relief easily without seeking support of the media, courts and political leaders.

He said that internal accountability system would have to be improved in the department and punishments in this regard would be made exemplary. A regular strategy for this will be formulated so that punishments should be given with respect to nature and intensity of crime.

Arif Nawaz said that complainants coming from different districts to the CPO proved that the complainants could not get help from the officers in their districts so all field officers would have to play their role in this regard. The IG stated the department would be purged of the evil officials. He said that recruitment process would be made transparent.

Earlier, traditional squad of police extended salutation to the IG on his arrival at the CPO, and the outgoing IG, Amjad Javed Saleemi, passed the traditional baton and command to newly-appointed IG Arif Nawaz Khan.

Arif Nawaz paid tribute to outgoing IG Amjad Javed Saleemi and said “All steps taken by Amjad Javed Saleemi will be continued.” He presented a traditional souvenir and shield to Amjad Javed Saleemi.

greeted: Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir lauded the services of Christian employees of Lahore Police.

He said, “In Lahore Police we are all part of one family and are equally participants in the celebrations of forthcoming Easter festival.” CCPO BA Nasir and Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Captain® Liaqat Ali Malik extended congratulations to the Christian police officers and officials on the coming Easter.

A ceremony was held at the CCPO’s office for the Christian wardens of Lahore Traffic Police on Wednesday. The CCPO distributed gifts in the form of cheques and certificates among the Christian wardens in connection with the coming Easter celebrations. BA Nasir and the CTO announced two holidays on Sunday and Monday for Easter. The CCPO said that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan both guarantee protection of rights of all the minorities living in Pakistan. He said that implementation on this guarantee was also ensured in Lahore Police.

Meanwhile, a farewell ceremony was also held at CCPO’s office in honour of the recently transferred Iqbal Town SP Operations Zubair Nazir.

CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed, the SSPs of operations and investigation wings along with all divisional SPs participated in the ceremony. The participants appreciated the performance of SP Zubair Nazir during his posting in Lahore. Zubair Nazir has been transferred to Sindh Police.