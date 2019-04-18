close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

City Council members to elect deputy mayor today

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

The by-election to Karachi’s deputy mayor’s slot will be held today at the City Council hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s old building.

According to a press release issued by the KMC, there will be a contest between Syed Arshad Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Karamullah Waqasi of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The polling will be held from 9am to 5pm without any break. The election will be held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (South) Syed Salahuddin as returning officer. The KMC offices will remain closed, but its media department will continue to work on Thursday. The seat fell vacant when deputy mayor Arshad Vohra of the MQM-Pakistan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in March after he had defected to the Pak Sarzameen Party.

