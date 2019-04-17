Special cell to monitor performance of departments

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has set up a special cell in his office to monitor performance of departments and officers.

The establishment of chief secretary’s performance and reforms cell was aimed at improving governance and public service delivery through information technology. Presiding over a meeting of all administrative secretaries and divisional commissioner at Civil Secretariat Tuesday, the chief secretary said that the cell would not only monitor performance but also work on reforms in different sectors, especially health and education.

He said the targets of progress could not be achieved without curbing corruption. He added that effective measures against corruption would help to check financial irregularities, besides improving departments’ performance. He directed the administrative secretaries to strengthen the system of accountability and audit within the departments by effectively improving the functions of principal accounting officers.

Asking the director general anti-corruption establishment for early disposal of pending inquiries, the chief secretary assured that the Punjab government would provide all support to anti-corruption establishment for overcoming the shortage of quality human resource.

He ordered the officers to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for resolving people’s problems. The instructions regarding holding of open courts should be implemented and a common man should be given due respect in government offices, he added.

He mentioned that the capability of government departments would be enhanced through IT. He directed the PITB chairman to bring improvement in IT systems being used for price control in districts so that effective monitoring of daily-use items could be ensured. He directed early disposal of department inquiries, pension cases and complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

overcharging: Deputy Commissioner Ms. Saleha Saeed has directed the price control magistrates to take strict action against overcharging and check all shops in their jurisdictions for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting of the District Price Control Committee at DC office on Tuesday, she directed the additional deputy commissioners to check the prices of food items in all markets. “The district administration Lahore has tried its best to eliminate irregularities in the fruit and vegetable market,” the DC said and asked all members of the District Price Control Committee to remain in touch with price control magistrates and play their role in setting up Dastarkawans in the holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, to activate and restructure the civil defence organisation, the Lahore district administration has enhanced the divisions of the City with regard to its formation of divisional wardens from 11 to 24.