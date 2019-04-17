Sindh CM appears before NAB, replies to questionnaire

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday appeared before the Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi and recorded his statement and submitted a reply to questioners.

The CIT headed by DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi had given him the questioners on March 25 when he appeared before the CIT in a fake bank accounts scam with regard to auction of Dawood Sugar Mills and Thatta Sugar Mills to the Omni Group at cheaper rates. According to sources, the DG NAB Rawalpindi, who headed the CIT, himself recorded the statement of Murad.

“I have submitted replies to questioners and am satisfied with what I submitted but did not know about the NAB satisfaction,” said Murad while talking to newsmen after submitting his reply. He expressed his reservation on proceedings of the case in Rawalpindi and said no one can stop conspirators from conspiracies, but all the conspiracies against the leadership of the PPP will fail. “Everyone knows what is hidden behind transferring the case to Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi was not part of the CIT, but now he is part of it. He termed the withdrawal of notices to women members of the Sharif family a positive step. “The same treatment should be given to Faryal Talpur and rather than summoning her, a questioner be sent to her,” he said. He invited the media to examine the development work done by the PPP government in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, in the fake bank accounts and money laundering scam today (Wednesday).