Rain lashes different parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Rain lashed different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital on Tuesday, turning the weather pleasant and bringing the temperature down to 22 degree centigrade.

The shower started in the morning and continued with intervals till evening. The Met office forecast said that widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain was also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy rainfalls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

The Met office forecast said more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds was expected today (Wednesday) at scattered places in Gujranwala division and AJK while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Upper Dir received 45 millimeter rain, Lower Dir 21, Mirkhani 40, DI Khan 33, Malam Jabba 32, Parachinar 27, Pattan, Kalam 22, Drosh 21, Chitral 17, Balakot 13, Peshawar 12, Saidu Sharif 10, Cherat 11, Bannu 08, Kakul 02, in Balochistan: Sibbi 44, Quetta (Shiekh Manda 17, Smungli 13), Barkhan 10, Zhob 08, Turbat 06, Kalat, Khuzdar, Ormara 04, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Lasbela 02, In Punjab Bahawalnager had received 41millimeter, Khanewal 32, Kasur, Noorpurthal 30, Faisalabad 24, Layyah 20, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 14, T.T.Singh, Jhang 13, Islamabad A/P 10, Kotaddu, Hafizabad 08, Lahore (A/P 08, City 05), Joharabad 07, Sailkot 05, Sargodha, Okara 04, Multan 03, Chakwal, Murree 02, Jhelum, D.G Khan, M.B.Din 01, in Sindh: Padidan 32, Dadu 10, Rohri 02, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Garidupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 08, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore received 01 shower.