Wed Apr 17, 2019
National Junior Tennis from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

LAHORE: McDonald’s National Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will be held from April 18 to 23 at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore. Rashid malik, secretary PLTA informed that the players from all corners of Pakistan will take part in the championship. To give maxim exposure to the up-coming talented players emphasis is placed to put-maximum age categories.

The age brackets are as follows, Men’s Singles (Punjab Ranking), Ladies Singles (Punjab ranking), Under 18 singles and Doubles, Under 14 singles and doubles, Under 12 singles, Under 10 singles and doubles, Under 8, Under 6. Tournament Director Rashid Malik said that Fahim will act as tournament referee and opening ceremony will be commenced at 4.30 pm on April 19 while Finals of all events will take place on 23rd April followed by Prize distribution Ceremony. McDonalds Junior Championship will play a significant role in efforts of PLTA to groom young talent not only in Punjab but entire country,” said Malik.

