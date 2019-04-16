Nawaz at risk of another stroke: Maryam

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif was brought to the Sharif Medical City Hospital on Monday where he was examined by a team of doctors from Agha Khan Medical University.

In the presence of his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz was evaluated by a senior cardiac interventionist, a vascular surgeon, a urologist and a nephrologist for recent reports and scans, and also had detailed consultation for further treatment and management.

Talking to the media, Dr Adnan said Nawaz could be hospitalized when needed since his cardiac ailment is serious. “Less blood supply to brain due to blockage of arteries is a serious issue. If angioplasty is not possible, doctors can go for an open heart surgery,” he said. The decision about whether the treatment is possible in Pakistan or abroad has yet to be taken, he said, adding that doctors were monitoring his health round the clock.

In a tweet, he shared details of medical examination by the team of Agha Khan University. He said: “the Agha Khan University has very kindly constituted a high-powered team of specialists consisting of a cardiac interventionist, a vascular surgeon and a urologist/nephrologist. They had a detailed consultation and evaluation of the former prime minister for further management.”

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz also tweeted about the health condition of her father, saying: “MNS was examined by Agha Khan specialists Cardiac interventionist, vascular surgeon and urologist/nephrologist who reviewed his recent investigations and scans. Reports are being compiled. His problems are serious and the doctors are concerned.”

She hinted at possible open heart surgery, saying: “Yes, the doctors are mulling over it though final recommendations still awaited. Apart from the heart, the carotid arteries also either need stents or surgery because the blood supply to the brain is compromised which puts him at risk of another stroke.” She asked for prayers, saying: “Aap sub dua bhi karna”.

Doctors have so far performed a number of tests at SMC and Al-Razi Hospital Gulberg since his release from the Kot Lakhpat Jail after the apex court allowed him bail on medical grounds for six weeks. Echocardiogram detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain. As per doctors, 43 per cent less blood supply to neck and brain could prove dangerous. Doctors had also carried out MRI of heart and kidneys, doppler study for assessing blood flow in arteries and to different parts of the body. The CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones were also performed. Doctors have also recommended a backup pacemaker and ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), a lifesaving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac arrhythmias. Nawaz Sharif also had echo and ultrasound for kidneys along with doppler studies for carotid arteries and peripheral vessels.