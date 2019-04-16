Jordanian major general calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: Major General Nassar Al Athamneh, Chief of Staff of Strategic Planning and Defence Resources Jordan Armed Forces Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) at General Headquarters. Matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter terrorism domain.