Paramedics to protest health reforms tomorrow

MARDAN: The paramedics association on Saturday announced to stage sit-in and rally outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar tomorrow (April 16) to protest the health reforms and the ban on their first-aid private practice. The announcement was made at a protest meeting held on Sunday. The paramedics were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of their demands. They accused the PTI-led government of denying them their due rights. Addressing the protest meeting, Sharafatullah Yousafzai, president All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (APPSA), provincial president Syed Roedad Shah, Mardan president Fazl-e-Qayyum, DHQ president Taj Mohammad, general secretary Ajmal Khan, Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) president Afrasiyab Kamal, general secretary Sajjad Khan, provincial president All Government Employees Worker’s Federation Aurangzeb Kashmiri and others criticised the provincial government. The speakers said that in the name of MTI reforms, the rulers were carrying out new experiments in the health sector, and that these measures are a conspiracy to privatise the health institutions.