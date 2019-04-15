‘Clean and Green Pakistan drive moving at a rapid pace’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that countrywide Clean and Green Pakistan drive is moving forward at a rapid pace, which aptly reflects vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority are hand in hand to make motorways and highways network Clean and Green.

He was talking to media men on occasion of Clean and Green Pakistan Ceremony held at Islamabad Murree Dual Carriageway (IMDC). Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik also planted trees.

Street Art Competition was also arranged along the wall of IMDC Manga-KM-25.

More than 200 students from Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, National College of Arts Rawalpindi and Lahore participated. Students expressed their deep sense of love for their culture and heroes, through paintings. Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik,

Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Talking to media personnel Murad Saeed said, being custodian of country’s Motorways and National highways network, we are determined to make journey safe and sound and providing maximum civic amenities at service areas at reasonable rates. He asked media men to join us for making noble drive of Clean and Green Pakistan a success. He said, we are focusing on increasing revenue of NHA so that it could be made self-sustained that will ultimately reduce load on national exchequer thus saving money for spending on health, education and poverty alleviation.

He further said, timely completion of CPEC projects stands among priorities and that more road building schemes will be included in the CPEC. In order to introduce model roads in the country, the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been introduced that will further be expanded on other motorways and national highways gradually.

A special shield was also presented to federal minister for communications and postal services by NHA chairman.