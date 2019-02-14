North Waziristan tribal elder killed in IED blast

MIRANSHAH: A tribal elder was killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Norak area of Mir Ali sub-division in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said. They said Malik Abbas was on his way when his vehicle was targetted with an IED in Norak, which is located on the Mir Ali-Miranshah road. “Malik Abbas lost his life on the spot. The incident is being investigated,” said an official. Malik Rimal, an uncle of the deceased Malik Abbas, was injured in an explosion in the same area a few days back.