Body on Dassu power project formed

PESHAWAR: Steering Committee on Dassu Hydro Power Project Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to inform the residents of the area about the benefits of the project.

The committee will comprise of both the MNA and MPA from the area, Senior Member Board of Revenue KP, commissioner Hazara and deputy commissioner Kohistan and others, said a handout.

The 13th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Dassu Hydro Power Project was held here in Islamabad. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Chairman

WAPDA, Secretary Water Resources, SMBR KP, representatives of KP PE&DD, Planning Commission and World Bank participated in the meeting.