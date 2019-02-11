Car washing in Rawalpindi streets

“Car washing must be an offence in water crisis-struck areas like my sector in Satellite Town facing an acute water shortage. Consequently water wastage lands city residents in trouble and is also a source menace for pedestrians. Yesterday I slipped as I stepped on the water-affected stretch of my street,” says Shakir Ali.

“A notification should be issued by the city administration on misuse of water, in which FIR will be filed against the residents if they are found to be wasting the essential commodity by washing their vehicles in the street or causing inconvenience to the residents,” says Zainab Imam.

“I am a resident of Faisal Colony area, which is plagued by water crisis, therefore I think twice before washing my car as the street gets flooded by the car wash water that irks the passers-by and the mosque-goers all the more,” says Karrar Haider.

“We have to stop misuse of water which generally takes place in the form of car washing," Samreen Naqvi, from Fazal Town Phase-I says. “Since we have been facing potable water scarcity, the advice can be taken in a way that residents could make judicious use of water and make sincere efforts to save it,” adds Samreen.

“The initiative is, however, going in vain in many areas like Gulzar-e-Quaid and many sectors of the Airport Housing Society where car washers are still using water to clean their vehicles. There is no water supply through tap. They are completely dependent on the water tankers but it is very difficult to convince them not to waste the purchased commodity,” says Hameeda Rizvi.

“This situation is paying a rich dividend to the tanker mafias who are selling water at 1000 to 1,500 rupees per tanker in worst-hit areas. We have not been getting any help from civic agencies,” says Sajid Zaidi.

There exist no very strict regulations making it illegal to wash your car in the street or in your driveway. Car wash men continue to inundate streets,” says Jalila Alvi.

“The problem with car washing is this when a car is washed on a paved surface, like in a driveway, the soap, detergent, locomotive fluids, oil, and street dirt that gets rinsed from the vehicle goes straight into nearby storm drains,” says Asad Abbas.

Waseem Abbas says: “The best option is to take your car to a commercial car wash, especially if you plan to clean the engine or the bottom of your car, to save the street from grime”. “By washing your car in the street or your driveway rather than at a car wash, you actually do more harm to the environment and your vehicle than good,” adds Waseem.