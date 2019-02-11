California claims top spot in Derby Trials

LAHORE: California claimed the top position in the Derby Trials race held ahead of next week’s Pakistan Derby 2019 here at the Lahore Race club on Sunday.

California, however, saw Golke Queen finish at its footsteps while Victim of Love was third in the trials race.

Munir Dar Memorial Cup and the Nosha Cup were the other main races of the day and here War It Is and Town Girl finished at the top of the ladder respectively. One of the main favourites Khushtaba won the first race but the second position went to an unexpected Red Boy. However, Umer Queen, which was expected for taking the place slipped to third place.

There was an upset in the second race when Race Da Prince secured the first place while Ramak Queen was also surprise second and one of the favourites Baa Aytbar was the only to stay in the top three, becoming third.

The third race too had and upset staged by Afzaal Choice as the winner and Golden Apple by claiming second place while Furious, which became third was favourite in this race.

Piyra Sayeen pushed aside favourite Natalia to claim the first place while Silent Warrior silently climbed to second place from nowhere. Chan Punjabi that was third was also a surprise jumper.

Waritis was believed to show a surprise performance and it did it by winning the Munir Ahmad Dar Memorial Cup race. The favourite, however, was License To Kill but it became second and Costa Rica place here was third.

In The Derby Trials Cup California staged the biggest upset of the day and similar endurance was also shown by Goleke Queen to be first and second respectively while one of the favourites Victim of Love, which was believed for taking the second place became third. these top three were followed by Nanook at the fourth position.

In the Nosha Cup race favourite Town Girl was the winner. Mighty Wings spread its wings to claim the second place while Bet Fair was third here.The eighth race ended in favour of favourite fluker Phenominal One while Montreal was second and Mitwa surprised everyone by winning third place.

In the ninth race Timbo, which was believed for a surprise was the winner while Sinner lived up to its billing by taking the place and Four Chaar Hai was unexpectedly third.The final race ended up in favour of Miss Ravi Road, Push The Limit and Big Foot as they were first second and third respectively.