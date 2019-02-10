Exercise ‘AMAN 2019’: Pak Navy chief meets various foreign military delegates

KARACHI: Various activities of multinational maritime exercise continue on the second day. During the proceedings of the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Lt General Edzai Absalom Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu. Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt General Afgan Taghiyev Veli, Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (retd) William A. Owens of the US in separate meetings, says a press release on Saturday.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed. The naval chief also thanked the dignitaries for participation in the multinational maritime exercise AMAN 19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral and multilateral engagements with other countries. The dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of Exercise AMAN.

The top military leadership from Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Turkish Navy called on the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat. The representatives of all foreign participants of the Exercise AMAN-19 laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument at the PN Dockyard to pay homage to their sacrifices. In tandem, three-day International Maritime Conference organised on the theme of 'Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region' was under the auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs also commenced today. The President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the opening session.

Friendly sports matches between officers and men of the participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organised which included cricket, basketball and shooting. In addition, as a part of ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN-19, Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy presented an impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration at the PNS Qasim Manora, Karachi. Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh was the chief guest at the occasion.

The counter terrorism demonstration was a fine display of strength and specialised skills by the Special Operations Forces of the Pakistan Navy to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with the participating SOF teams.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their capabilities included dolphin maneuvers by special fast boats, fast boat recovery, advance firearms drills, static line para jumps, clearance operations, free fall paratrooper jumps, insertion of the Special Operations Forces teams and marines platoons to hovercraft and the bomb burst flyover by helicopter etc.

Earlier, an international bands display was also presented by the participating countries of AMAN 19, aiming to connect the countries through cultural heritage. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Rangers played a mix of their traditional and military tunes. The enchanting melodies mesmerised the audience and were appreciated. A large number of personnel of the participating navies, observers, foreign diplomats and senior officers of the armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the counter terrorism demonstration and the band display.