Nawaz shifted to jail

LAHORE: The incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital here on Thursday.

His mother, Shamim Begum, and daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were present when he was discharged from the hospital and shifted to the jail in the afternoon. He also talked to them. Dozens of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers were present outside the hospital on the occasion. They chanted slogans to express solidarity with him.

Earlier, when the media persons asked the mother of Nawaz Sharif about her son, she replied in prayers: “May Allah help Nawaz and Shahbaz.”

The ousted PM, who is serving a seven-year term at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Al-Azizia reference, was shifted to Services Hospital on Feb 2, where he underwent multiple medical tests.

A special medical board had recommended shifting of Nawaz Sharif to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). However, he refused to go to the hear-care medical facility and insisted on being shifted to jail.

Nawaz was quoted as saying that he felt it inappropriate to be taken around and he should be shifted to jail.

Speaking to reporters at Services Hospital, Maryam Nawaz defended her father’s decision and said he was shifted to Services Hospital, though he was a cardiac patient, and the hospital did not have medical facilities for such patients.

Maryam said from the PIC to jail and then from jail to the Services Hospital and then again to PIC showed non-serious attitude of the government. That was why the former premier told them (the government) he should be shifted to jail if they had such a non-serious attitude towards his health condition.

She said the treatment meted out to a person thrice premier and someone who had done so much for the country, and who had huge following across the country, was really humiliating and totally unacceptable. She said they did not need any pity from the government and added “We will not beg for mercy.”

Later in a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz said the government would be responsible if the former prime minister’s health deteriorated.

“I remained quiet but if my father’s health is played with or if it is politicised and, God forbid, it deteriorates, the government will be responsible,” she tweeted.

Maryam also said that neither the family had requested the government for Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment nor they would do it in future. She said those who were in power now, had mocked her mother’s health when she was on death bed. She said metaphorically that the night of injustice was not longer than the consequences of injustice.

Maryam added that four boards had constituted for Nawaz Sharif’s shifting to a cardiac hospital, adding that the government had created doubts about his medical condition.