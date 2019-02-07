Doctor killed in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: A doctor was killed at his clinic in Bandai area in Nehag Dara locality in Upper Dir district on Wednesday, police said.
They said that Dr Mushtaq, a resident of Mardan, was running a clinic in Bandai, Nehag Dara. They said that unidentified persons killed him at his clinic with the help of a sharp tool. The accused took away his cellphone and cash after the murder. His body was shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered against unidentified accused.
