Sindh ACE initiates inquiry into illegal recruitment in Excise Dept

KARACHI: Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) initiated inquiry into illegal recruitment of some 50 plus people as Excise Inspectors.

The inquiry initiated against the people for allegedly possessing fake degrees, illegal promotions of lower grade officials as Excise Inspectors contradicting the service rules and Supreme Court orders in Sindh Excise Department.

According to official record accessed by The News, in 2009 and 2012 some 430 people were appointed directly by Sindh Excise Department as inspectors in grade-14 without following mandatory codal formalities on temporary basis. According to Sindh Service rules, recruitments of grade 11 and above positions could only be made through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and services of these inspectors were regularised by Sindh government after some years. Documentary evidence revealed that out of them some 50 plus inspectors possess fake degrees but their services were confirmed through a counterfeit verification process of their credentials by an officer.

On the other hand, documentary evidence further revealed that some 19 lower grade officials of the department were reinstated on April 29, 2016 by a Departmental Promotion Committee as inspectors who were on January 28, 2016 (three months back) were sent back at their original positions of junior clerks, drivers and constables following a Supreme Court’s historical decision of Criminal Original Petition 89/2011 and Civil Review Petition 193/2013.

Documentary evidence further revealed that in 2017 some 36 junior clerks were promoted as senior clerks and on same day in same order they were made inspectors and their postings were made against highly important positions without training.

Inquiry officer of the matter Muhammad Uris Zardari told The News that inquiry was initiated on the directions of senior officers following a complaint and it is in initial stage. Mr Zardari said that Excise Department has submitted the record to him except degrees of the inspectors.

Inspector Zardari added that scrutiny of the record was underway and as inquiry reached at any conclusive stage all details would be shared with media; however in initial inquiry many irregularities regarding illegal promotions and illegal appointments had been detected. Replying to a question, Mr Zardari said that ACE is inquiring illegal appointments on fake degrees and illegal promotions of lower grade officials contradicting Supreme Court orders and service rules.