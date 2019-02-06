Kashmir freedom movement nearing success: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Kashmir Valley is a symbol of heaven on earth which the Indian forces have bathed in blood of Kashmiri youth men women and even children.

The Kashmir freedom movement is nearing success and the Indian occupation would soon die once and for all. He said his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s speech at the UN is a landmark document on Kashmir. He had rejected India’s claim on Kashmir as integral part of India and what stance he took on the issue is still PPP’s position and would adhere to that position till the occupied Kashmir is freed from Indian yoke.

Bilawal said the people of Pakistan commemorate the Kashmir Day on February 5 each year and it is a clear message to the Indian government and its tyrant forces that Pakistan and Kashmir are not two but one as they are chained in one religion, culture and traditions. He said the UN should now act on its own resolution on Kashmir as political workers and intellectuals in India are also accepting today that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India could not sustain its occupation on Kashmir for longer time.