Kashmir solidary day observed at KRL Model College

Rawalpindi : KRL Model College for Boys arranged a programme on Kashmir Da, says a press release.

The purpose of this event was to show the concern over the atrocities of the Indian army and to pay tribute to martyrs of Kashmir. Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are protesting and giving sacrifices against Indian terrorism and playing vital role for the independence movement of Kashmir.

The programme was arranged a managed under the supervision of college Principal Professor Wasli Astan. The programme was displayed in the morning assembly, in which the students Jawad Mehboob and Rehan Ahmed highlighted the role of Kashmiris in the ‘Independence movement’, in their speeches and Awad Amir presented a beautiful song which was highly appreciated by the audience. The stage activities were conducted by Professor Bahar Mustafa Shamsi who gave a brief sketch to the students about the significance of this day.

In the end the chief guest Principal Professor Wali Astan, addressed the students and said that the purpose of this day is to pay a tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and Kashmiri people who exposed the real face of India which symbolises violence and terrorism. He added that Kashmir is the soul of Pakistan and we are standing with our Kashmiri brothers in ever filed of life by supporting them on moral, humanitarian and diplomatic ground. A walk was observed by the teachers and students of the college to show their solidary and brotherly relation with the people of Kashmir.