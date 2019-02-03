Gojra-Shorkot section of motorway opens

TOBA TEK SINGH: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain on Saturday inaugurated Gojra-Toba-Shorkot Section of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) near Chak 383/JB Interchange.

Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain unveiled the plaque of inauguration. Chief whip of the National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, MNA Riaz Fatyana and National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik were also accompanied by Muhammad Shafiq Arain. Talking to reporters, Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain said that the project would provide opportunities of socio-economic development to the developing areas of this whole area. He added that this project possessed extraordinary significance for overall development of this area.

This four-lane Motorway would not only accelerate pace of economic activity but it would also provide a shorter route to Faisalabad’s textile industry of this area for Karachi, he added. It would bring new opportunities of economic development in Faisalabad, Gojra, Jhang, Shorkot and Toba Tek Singh, he maintained. He said that the project would also pave the way to take agriculture products of this region to the big markets of the country and it would also connect the south Punjab with the already operational Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Islamabad–Lahore Motorway (M-2) and under construction Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3). The distance between Multan and twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be reduced, he told. He said that it would take three to four more months in completion of Shorkot-Khanewal section of M-4. NHA Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik claimed that Rs 1,300 million had saved by the NHA in this project.