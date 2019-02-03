close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Gojra-Shorkot section of motorway opens

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain on Saturday inaugurated Gojra-Toba-Shorkot Section of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) near Chak 383/JB Interchange.

Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain unveiled the plaque of inauguration. Chief whip of the National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, MNA Riaz Fatyana and National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik were also accompanied by Muhammad Shafiq Arain. Talking to reporters, Mian Muhammad Shafiq Arain said that the project would provide opportunities of socio-economic development to the developing areas of this whole area. He added that this project possessed extraordinary significance for overall development of this area.

This four-lane Motorway would not only accelerate pace of economic activity but it would also provide a shorter route to Faisalabad’s textile industry of this area for Karachi, he added. It would bring new opportunities of economic development in Faisalabad, Gojra, Jhang, Shorkot and Toba Tek Singh, he maintained. He said that the project would also pave the way to take agriculture products of this region to the big markets of the country and it would also connect the south Punjab with the already operational Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Islamabad–Lahore Motorway (M-2) and under construction Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3). The distance between Multan and twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be reduced, he told. He said that it would take three to four more months in completion of Shorkot-Khanewal section of M-4. NHA Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik claimed that Rs 1,300 million had saved by the NHA in this project.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan