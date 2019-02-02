close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
February 2, 2019

Out of gas

Newspost

February 2, 2019

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to a serious issue. There is a severe shortage of gas in Karachi due to which residents are unable to get hot water in this winter. Almost all localities are facing this problem.

All complaints that were sent to gas companies are met with no response. The federal government must intervene and take steps to tackle the gas crisis and ease the suffering of people.

Komal Pervaiz Akhter

Karachi

