Fish best alternative to poultry white meat

LAHORE: The Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with UVAS-Industry Liaison Working Group, Punjab Fisheries Department and Pakistan Fishery Development Board arranged a two-day international fisheries & aquaculture conference & expo 2019 with the theme ‘Emerging Trends for Sustainable Exploitation of Aquatic Resources’.

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak inaugurated the conference. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadur Dareshak stressed the need for conducting applied research and increasing extension services to cap full potential of fisheries in the province. He said that although per capita fish consumption is low in the province yet fish is a good source of protein and the best alternative to poultry white meat. He said the fish is far better than beef, mutton and poultry meat, so ‘we need to invest more in fisheries as it would be the best investment’. The minister also desired that UVAS should asses the extension model adopted by the Punjab Livestock Department so it could further be improved.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the conference has provided an effective platform to national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders to gather under the same roof to share their experiences and innovative scientific knowledge in the field of Fisheries & Aquaculture. He hoped that the conference will definitely add to scientific knowledge for the benefit of fish farming community, fish feed industry and professionals. He said that the UVAS is doing its best for the promotion of fisheries in addition to the veterinary/animal sciences and other related sectors.

Secretary for Wildlife and Fishery Department Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Asif and Director General Punjab Fisheries Department Dr Sikandar Hayat spoke about the potential of fisheries in the province and government efforts for its development/promotion.

National and international scientists from different countries including Mexico, the USA, the UK, Croatia, Turkey, Nepal, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Columbia, India and New Zealand are participating in the conference, which comprises 12 technical sessions, four keynotes and 30 plenary lectures, farmer sessions and a poster exhibition in addition to the cultural dinner gala.

Director General Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat, ex-president World Aquaculture Society from Baja California Mexico Dr Juan Pablo Lazo Corvera, Chairman Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Dr Noor Khan and a large number of fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industries, UVAS faculty members, officials from Fisheries Department and researchers from across the world were present.