CM says tribesmen rendered sacrifices for peace

WANA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the Mahsud tribespeople rendered countless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He was addressing a jirga of Mahsud elders at Makeen in the South Waziristan district. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Khan Wazir and Inspector General of Frontier Corps Maj Gen Abid Latif were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that efforts were being made to develop the tribal districts on a par with other parts of the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He promised that the government would create 19,000 jobs for the youth from the merged districts. He said that special relaxation in age and education would be given to the youth.

The chief minister maintained that the former tribal areas had witnessed bloodbath and destruction so the government was taking steps to mitigate the sufferings of the local population.

He said the process of extending compensation to the people whose houses were destroyed was being expedited so that they could rebuild their abodes.

Mahmood Khan inspected the commercial centre housing 700 shops which was built by the security forces and handed over to the local people.

He handed over the keys of a house constructed in Makeen to the father and children of Naqeebullah Mahsud who was killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi.