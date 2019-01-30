Gang involved in killing of cop busted

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a gang involved in murder of police constable, Waseem Ziyad, during his attempt to foil dacoity on December 31, 2018 in Sector I-8/3 and three other killings during dacoities.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed told media that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took serious notice of the murder of policeman ad few other dacoity incidents in the capital. He assigned task to SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer to arrest the culprits who constituted a special team headed by DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Shamas Akbar, Su-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sajid Ali, Tauqeer Shah, Hamid Shah, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Aadil, Badar Shafique, Shaheen Iqbal and others.

It is to mention that two Islamabad police officers of the Falcon force, Constable Muhammad Waseem and Constable Muhammad Arif, were out on patrol on December 31, 2018. During this time, a citizen called the police helpline, Rescue 15, and told them about an armed robbery in progress in a house in Sector I-8/3. In response to the call, the two constables — who were closest to the crime scene — were dispatched. When the two reached the house which was being robbed, they came under attack from around four armed robbers. Waseem was shot in the head and died on the spot while other was also injured.

To apprehend the criminals, the police team made all out efforts and apprehended the gang involved in murder, dacoity and street crimes. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Ijaz Khan alias Lala son of Nosherwan Sharri hailing from Afghanistan, present address Chungi No.26, Tarnol, Islamabad, Shah Fahad s/o Ameer Muhammad resident of Street 8, House 136, Sector 2, Khyaban Sir Syed Rawalpindi; Ehtasham alias Choochi, son of Muhammad Asghar resident of 6th Road, Dhoke kashmirian, Sadiqabad Rawalpindi; Ismail son of Khan Gul r/o Ring Road Chughal Pura Peshawar, present address Dhoke Najjo, Khyaban Sir Syed Rawalpindi; Ghazi Shah alias Boxer son of Gul Saeed resident of Kohistan present address Khyaban Sir Syed sector III Rawalpindi and Shahab Shah alias Akbar son of Sajid Shah Bhara Kahu Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit several dacoites in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including at the houses of Chinese and others. They admitted involvement in murders of Islamabad police constable during dacoity attempt in sector I-8/3, a police constable of Rawalpindi police in Pirwadhai, a shopkeeper in Khana police area and a female in Rawalpindi.

Police also recovered four snatched motorbikes, 20 snatched mobile phones, one snatched laptop, prize bonds, five pistols and 36 bullets from them. They were also wanted to police in five cases registered at Industrial Area Police Station.

The family members of deceased police constable have appreciated this performance of the Islamabad police team and hoped that justice would be provided to them.

SP Industrial Area Sumaira Azam, SP Hassam Bin Iqbal, DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan, deceased family, other police officials were also present on the occasion.