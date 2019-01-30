Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and hashish in the van of courier service and arrested one person on Tuesday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faqirabad Mohammad Shoaib told a press conference that police while acting over a tip-off stopped van of a courier company on Northern Bypass. The official said the cops recovered four KGs of heroin, 25 KGs of hashish and one KG opium from the van and arrested one person Zulfiqar Shah of Kohat. He said the drug was being smuggled to Punjab.