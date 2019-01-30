close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and hashish in the van of courier service and arrested one person on Tuesday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faqirabad Mohammad Shoaib told a press conference that police while acting over a tip-off stopped van of a courier company on Northern Bypass. The official said the cops recovered four KGs of heroin, 25 KGs of hashish and one KG opium from the van and arrested one person Zulfiqar Shah of Kohat. He said the drug was being smuggled to Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan