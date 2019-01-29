close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Four family members die in Swabi roof collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

SWABI: Four members of a family died and two were injured in a roof collapse incident in Yar Hussain village in the Swabi district.

The incident occurred in Sodher area in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain Police Station. Sarfaraz Khan, the poor farmer who was injured in the roof collapse, told reporters that inmates started crying for help when the roof of his house caved in. He said that the villagers rushed to the spot and retrieved the dead and injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor. The dead included wife of Sarfaraz, his son Abdullah, 12, daughter Marwa, 11, Mahnoor, 1. Sarfaraz and Danish, 6, were injured.

