Eating fish twice a week keeps health threats away

Rawalpindi : Eating fish twice a week keeps a number of health threats away as it is considered as one of the healthiest foods on the planet being a great source of getting high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids and iodine along with various vitamins and minerals that are essential nutrients.

It is medically proven that the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids, the fish contain lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes known as two of the world’s biggest killers while omega-3 fatty acids play vital role in functioning of both the body and the brain.

People in Pakistan like to eat fish in winter and its consumption is increased many times in the coldest months all across the country. Vendors in almost all major markets in town can be witnessed selling fish these days that may not be much beneficial to eat because most of the vendors fry fish in again and again re-heated oil that contains trans fats. Repeatedly reheated oil even of the finest quality transforms into Trans fatty acid that can be a risk factor for heart disease, breast cancer and prostate along with a number of other serious health threats.

According to health experts, eating fish at least once a week is a must because majority of our population is facing deficiency of much essential nutrients that fish and fish products contain.

All types of fish are good but some fish are better than the others because of having more omega-3 fatty acids as the fatty types of fish are considered as the healthiest, said Dr. Sohail Tariq, a medical specialist.

He said vitamin D found in fish is a nutrient that functions like a steroid hormone in the body while omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for body and brain to function optimally and are strongly linked to reduced risk of many diseases.

Studies reveal that being vitamin D deficient may increase risk of chronic diseases in adults such as osteoporosis, heart disease, stroke, some cancers, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, as well as infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and even seasonal flu while children with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to get respiratory infections.

Fish and fish products are the best dietary sources of vitamin D while omega-3 fatty acids are much essential for growth and development especially because it accumulates in the developing brain and eye, said Head of Department of Infectious Diseases at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Muhammad Mujeeeb Khan.

He said the pregnant and lactating women should eat fish twice a week. He said studies reveal that decline in brain function in old age can be prevented by regular consumption of fish.

It is important that researches have shown that people who eat fish regularly have more grey matter in the brain centers that control memory and emotion. Studies also reveal that eating fish may help preventing and treating depression making one a happier person. The consumption of fish helps prevent asthma in children and may protect vision in old age.

Studies show people who eat more fish have a much lower risk of developing macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision impairment and blindness. Consumption of fish improves quality of sleep and minimizes the effects of sleep disorders while a few servings of fish in diet each week may reduce risk of cancer as vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a lower risk of cancer.