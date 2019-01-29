Difficult living

For the month of December 2018, I have received a gas bill of Rs35,380. During the same period in the previous year (December 2017), the gas bill, and that too at the peak of winter, was Rs10,940. How is it possible for ordinary people to survive this high level of inflation? Not a long time back, in 2014, the present PM, at the top of his famous container, announced that people should not pay inflated utility bills and tore off his bill. Now that he is in power, what advice does he have for the people? Because of the sword of corruption cases hanging above its head, the opposition is totally paralysed, otherwise it may have vehemently protested against these prices and forced the government to undo its anti-people policies.

The government is asking friendly countries for bailout packages and, back home, it is crushing the poor. In the 2018 elections campaign, we heard that the current finance minister, an outstanding economist and drawing huge pay abroad, left his high-paying job to serve his people. What has he done so far? Time and again, he has only hinted that he is negotiating with the IMF which also wants the country to impose more taxes to increase its revenue.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi