Country needs revolution, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the rulers are running the country on the dictation of international imperialism and they could neither put the nation on road to development nor take decisions independently.

Addressing the concluding session of JI central workshop at Mansoorah on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the colonial system installed by the British rulers had been continuing in the country for the last 70 years. He said the country needed a revolution and a revolutionary and ideological leadership which alone could free it from the clutches of the US and the international imperialism. Those sitting in the assemblies are only multiplying and looking after their own interests and are least interested in providing basic necessities to the masses or changing the exploitative and oppressive system, he alleged. The JI chief said the international establishment had taken full control of the educational, economic and political systems of the developing countries through the International Court of Justice, IMF and World Bank. He said the country’s ruling junta had made the whole nation and the coming generations slave of the IMF, World Bank and ICJ through the interest-based loans and the minds of younger generation were being poisoned through secular educational curricula and syllabi dictated by the world establishment. He said the JI was striving for the enforcement of Islamic system to protect the rights of the masses.

He said the betrayal of the Pakistan ideology was the root cause of all problems in the country and, ultimately, caused the fall of Dhaka. Sirajul Haq said the people had tried the Muslim league and the PPP time and again but neither of them brought about any change for the masses.

He said the PTI’s performance was also before the nation as it was also following in the footsteps of the previous rulers. Sirajul Haq said the JI was not a political party in the general sense but was a movement aimed at bringing about revolution.