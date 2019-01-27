Indonesia, Pakistan ties poised for quantum leap

Islamabad : Deny Tri Basuki, counsellor and head of cultural section Embassy of Republic of Indonesia has said Indonesia and Pakistan share strong socio-cultural and religious bonds rooted in the history.

Pakistan and Indonesia stand proudly together as two of the largest Muslim populated countries and emerging economies of creative and talented people.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a business gathering organised by tourism ministry of Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesian embassy. A large number of stakeholders hailing from the travel and aviation industry of Pakistan attended the event.

He said it was very pleasing to note that both the countries aspire to maintain and further develop their exemplary ties and transform the potential of these ties into increased cooperation in various venues.

Both the countries highly value their ties and encourage all-around cooperation to further strengthen the fraternal bond between the two nations.

He said in recent years, Indonesia-Pakistan bilateral relations have seen significant development in mutual beneficial cooperation.

The two countries have endeavoured to expand their cooperation in the areas of trade & economy, defence cooperation, academic linkages and cultural interaction.

While talking about future prospects of bilateral cooperation Deny said though Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy a deep friendly relationship, yet the scope is extraordinary and exceptional.

Tourism he said is generally about leisure and pleasure. But it also promotes cultural exchange and provides opportunity to people of various cultures to meet and understand each other.

He said two years ago the Embassy, in its efforts to create awareness about tourism opportunities in Indonesia, produced a travelogue series in collaboration with a Pakistani Entertainment TV Channel, which went very well.

The travelogue series was a success as it helped in acquainting and attracting the people in Pakistan to the rich and diverse culture of Indonesia and also helped build tourism profile of Indonesia in Pakistan.

He added, in 2017, the Embassy under its FAMTRIP program brought 10 top tour operators of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to Indonesia adding recently five journalists from Pakistan’s leading media were taken to Jakarta, Bandung and Bali to get to know more about Indonesia’s tourism potential.

These days, tourism is one of the fattest growing industries in the world. In addition to the opportunities for recreation and cultural exchange, tourism industry has emerged as a big source to generate employment opportunities, grow service sector and help earn foreign exchange, he concluded.